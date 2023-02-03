Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson Re-Signs with Phoenix Mercury

In 33 games last season, the South Shore product averaged almost four points and two rebounds per game.

PHOENIX, Arizona.- Port Wing native Megan Gustafson will call the desert home for another season.

Today, Gustafson re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury on a one-year deal.

In 33 games last season, the South Shore product averaged almost four points and two rebounds per game.

She would also shoot 55 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free throw line.

Gustafson has previously played for the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics.

This upcoming season will be her 2nd with the Mercury.