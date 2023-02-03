Soderberg Named Semifinalist for National Goalie of the Year Award

The three finalists will be announced during the Frozen Four in March.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive season, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.

Soderberg is one of 11 goaltenders from four Division one conferences that advanced from the watch list of 28 goalies.

She currently ranks third in the NCAA and first in the WCHA in shutouts this season.

Soderberg also ranks sixth in the NCAA with a 1.63 goals against average and 11th with a .929 saves percentage.

The three finalists will be announced during the Frozen Four in March.