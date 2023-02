St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Continues MIAC Hot Streak

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS men’s hockey team extended their unbeaten conference streak to ten, Friday night with a 6-4 win over Bethel.

Nathan Adrian and Carsen Richels each netted two goals in the win.

Next up, the Saints will head down to Bethel, Saturday to finish the series. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.