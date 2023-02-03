The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History Exhibit Now on Display

DULUTH, Minn. – The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History exhibit is now on display at the Zeitgeist Atrium.

Put on by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, the exhibit is an exploration of the black history in Duluth. It highlights those who have helped build the community and move it forward from the early 1900’s to the present.

Developed at UMD as part of a research project, it was displayed there for a stint last year and hasn’t been shown publicly otherwise.

“The more we know about our history, whether it’s positive or whether it’s not, the more likely we are to move forward and make things better. And not acknowledging what happened and not remembering what happened, which of course is the whole point of the memorial, leaves this huge black space. It makes it impossible for people to move forward but also to move forward with knowledge,” Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial Board Member, Ruby Nancy says.

The exhibit will be up through the rest of the month with a closing reception happening on the 24th.