UWS Men’s Basketball Cruises by Martin Luther

Senior Josef Fahrenholtz tallied a team leading 23 points in the victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s basketball team earned a 76-60 conference win over Martin Luther, Friday night at home.

Senior Josef Fahrenholtz tallied a team leading 23 points in the victory.

UWS hosts Bethany Lutheran, Saturday for a 3 PM tip off.