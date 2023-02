St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Forces Split

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS women’s hockey team forced the split over Bethel, Saturday afternoon on home ice.

Taylor Murray led the way with two goals in the second period, in the 4-2 win.

Next up, the Saints will head to Eau Claire, Wednesday for a 7 PM puck drop.