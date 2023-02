UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by No. 10 Western Michigan

UMD will have a bye week next week, then will hit the road to take on Denver, February 17 and 18.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went down 4-1, Saturday night at home, to the No. 10 ranked Western Michigan Broncos.

Despite outshooting the Broncos 26-23, the Bulldogs only scored one goal from Quinn Olsen in the third period.

