UWS Women’s Basketball Falls Short to Bethany Lutheran

The Yellowjackets ran out of fuel in the second half, as the Vikings would outscore them 34-26.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s basketball team dropped to UMAC opponent Bethany Lutheran, at home Saturday (66-48).

The Yellowjackets ran out of fuel in the second half, as the Vikings would outscore them 34-26.

UWS will hit the road to take on North Central, Friday for a 7:15 tip-off.