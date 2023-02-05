Kids Race Down the Slopes at Chester Park

DULUTH, Minn. – “Today is the 1st race of our alpine race season for both skiers and snowboarders,” said Dave Schaeffer, the Chester Bowl director. “This race has been sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Duluth for 55 years, back to when it was first a ski jumping event.”

Children between the ages of 3 and 16 were able to have fun on some of the slopes at Chester Park. With the weather cooperating, many families ventured out to enjoy some fun in the snow.

“I think for all of us working at Chester Bowl, we just love to see happy kids and families,” said Schaeffer. “It’s a chance to spend time outside together, kids to learn new things, develop as human beings. It’s fun to just see our community out here.”

102 kids raced for fun going through the slopes twice to get a combined time. But speed isn’t the focus of this race.

“But really, this is about learning, growing, and developing,” said Schaeffer. “It gives kids a chance to try going fast, try being on a race course, all in a low pressure environment.” To ensure the stakes are at low, the Kiwanis Club of Duluth supplied trophies for everyone. Making sure everyone is a winner.

Chester Bowl even rents out gear in hopes that kids are able to get the most out of the winter season. “We think anyone should be able to ski or snowboard regardless of their ability to pay,” said Schaeffer. “So we awarded $36,000 in scholarships to families that couldn’t afford to pay for the program otherwise.”

Families are able to check out equipment for the season starting in November and are able to keep the equipment through April.

“They can use it not just here, but also at other regional and even national ski areas,” said Schaeffer. “Families get their gear and get to keep it with them.”