No. 16 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Straight NSIC North Title

UMD sits at 20-3 overall and 17-1 in NSIC play.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th nationally ranked Bulldogs women’s basketball team, has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. After last night’s win over Northern State, the Bulldogs have clinched their fourth straight NSIC North Title.

UMD boasts a 17-1 conference record with four games to go in the regular season. The team will now have a shot at winning the NSIC Conference in its entirety.

The Bulldogs have secured the high seed going into the conference tournament at the end of the month, earning a bye in the first round.

UMD sits at 20-3 overall. The NSIC tournament begins February 25-28 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.