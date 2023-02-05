Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule

High seeded teams will host the first round.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week.

Minnesota- Section 7A

#1 Proctor/Hermantown, bye

#7 North Shore vs. #2 Duluth Marshall

#6 Hibbing/Chisolm vs. #3 Moose Lake Area

#5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop.

Minnesota-Section 7AA

#6 Forest Lake vs. #3 Grand Rapids-Greenway

#5 Elk River/Zimmerman vs. #4 Duluth Northern Stars

All games are set for 7 PM, Thursday.

Wisconsin- Division I

#1 Superior, bye

