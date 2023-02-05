Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire.

The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue.

Several Iron Range fire departments were called to the scene.

The two people were taken to a hospital in Virginia, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A third person was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The home is a total loss.

It’s unclear where in the house the fire started, or what caused it.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.