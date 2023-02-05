Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire.
The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue.
Several Iron Range fire departments were called to the scene.
The two people were taken to a hospital in Virginia, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
A third person was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The home is a total loss.
It’s unclear where in the house the fire started, or what caused it.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.