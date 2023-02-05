UMD Men’s Hockey Takes Step Back after No. 10 Western Michigan Series

UMD will have this week off, but will return to the ice, on the road against Denver, February 17 and 18.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another weekend, another ranked opponent for the UMD men’s hockey team, but this time did not go over so well for the guys.

No. 10 Western Michigan earned the sweep over the Bulldogs this past weekend (3-2/OT, 4-1).

Head coach Scott Sandelin voiced some frustration with the teams effort in the early half of the game.

“Huge step back. A step back. The first two periods tonight were just lifeless. Sad. That’s how we respond to a tough loss? Those averages we played for two periods, give them credit because I thought they were good again. It was still 2-0 with one period and we make a push and the third goal was just kind of a cosmo of the whole weekend really. Can’t play one period. I like that we did but, first two periods were really disappointing,” says Sandelin.

