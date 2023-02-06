6th Annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Parks and Recreation hosted the 6th annual Cold Front at Bayfront Festival Park.

The all-day event had much to enjoy. The fun was kicked off at noon with youth dog sled races and ended with fire dancers at 6.

The cold day event was a hit for kids, as there was sledding, skiing and even many spots to make s’mores.

People were even trying their luck at a snowy game of golf, or joined in and gave a fat tire bike a spin.

There was also a snowshoe kickball tournament which was sponsored by Hoops Brewing.

“This is such a great space for this event, bringing people together in a large park space that can hold so many different activities in one space is pretty incredible, and we are just happy to see so many smiling faces down here who are enjoying winter,” said Megan Lidd, Recreation Specialist.

The event was free to visitors and activities were hosted by Parks and Recreation, as well as the Duluth Public Library, Ski Hut, and others.

Guests even got a chance to skate on the Bayfront ice rink.

“It’s been great, lots of people and good weather, we love being outside and love parks and recreation for sure. We did the dogsled and the luge and a bit of skiing in the kick sled,” said Joel Imrie, Cold Front Guest.

Parks and Rec plan on continuing to host to well-loved winter event for years to come. And the skating rink at Bayfront Park is open every day for skaters to enjoy.