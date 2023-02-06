Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor for UMD’s Brooke Olson

Fresh off another NSIC North conference title, Olson and UMD return home this weekend to play UMary and Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her impressive resume.

The latest feat being her 3rd NSIC North player of the week award.

Olson started the weekend with a 25-point outing on 11 of 17 shooting in UMD’s 70 to 62 win over MSU-Moorhead.

She would follow that up with 20 points on 50 percent shooting and six boards against Northern State in another Bulldog win on Saturday.

