Coffee Conversation: 3rd Annual BIPOC Business Showcase Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The 3rd Annual Northland BIPOC Business Showcase to take place Feb. 11 at the St. Louis County Depot on Michigan Street.

Family Freedom Center Youth Services Operations Director Pez Davila joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the event and its purpose.

The showcase is held to highlight local, diverse artists and business owners while igniting the future of black history and innovation.

There will be a fashion show, vendors, food, live music, kids activities, and more on Feb. 11 from 1-4 pm.

Sponsors are Men as Peacemakers, Family Freedom Center, Duluth YWCA, Ordean Foundation, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, and The Depot.