Coffee Conversation: Shakespeare Production of Twelfth Night takes to UMD’s Stage

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth Theatre Department presents “Twelfth Night,” a production by William Shakespeare at the Marshall Performing Arts Center.

Cast member Mackenzie Ammon and Theatre Department Head Mark Harvey joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of opening night.

This Shakespeare comedy will take place from Feb. 7-12.

For ticket information, click here.

Free admission for UMD students.