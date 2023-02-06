Don Ness, Dan Hanger Among ‘Singing With The Stars’ Contestants At NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. — You’ve probably heard of “Dancing With The St’ars,” but what about “Singing With The Stars?”

And what if some of the singing contestants included former mayor Don Ness and FOX 21’s Dan Hanger?

Well, it’s happening March 3 at the NorShor Theatre!

Tickets are on sale now. It’s a 100-percent fundraiser for the Duluth Playhouse.

Tickets to “Singing With The Stars” include a free champagne greeting, hors d’oeuvres, and a coffee and dessert bar. Each ticket also includes one free vote for your favorite contestant.

Additional votes can be purchased during the event.

Check out NorShorTheatre.com for ticket information.

“It’s sure to be a night to remember with local personalities from Fox 21, AICHO, City of Duluth, Essentia Health and others competing as “Stars” along with celebrity guest judges Kenny Johnson and Jeanne Ryan,” according to the NorShor Theatre’s website.

The Duluth Playhouse is all about creating opportunities in theatrical arts that educate, entertain and engage the region.

The Playhouse produces year-round dramas and musicals, and provides year-round programming with the School of Performing Arts for youth and adults.

Mark your calendars. March 3! Doors open at 6 p.m.

As for Hanger’s Broadway number, he’ll be singing a fun song from a Disney movie. Contestants are staying very secretive until the night of the show!