Duluth Police Negotiating With Armed Man Who Barricaded Himself In Greysolon Apartment

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says they are on scene of an “unwanted” man who barricaded himself in an apartment at Greysolon in Downtown Duluth. The incident is actively occurring as of a little after noon on Monday.

Police say negotiations are being made with the man over the phone with their Crisis Negotiations Team.

Authorities say he allegedly is armed with an edged weapon and no one else is in the apartment with him. The Tactical Response Team is responding to this incident.

