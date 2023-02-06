Hughes Named WCHA Forward of the Week, UMD Stays at #7 in Poll

UMD will return home this upcoming weekend with a two game series against the St. Cloud State Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.

The big one being that they clinched home ice in the WCHA playoffs. And today, there were more accomplishments being recognized.

Gabbie Hughes was involved with every Bulldog goal in their series against Mankato. Because of that, she is the WCHA forward of the week.

Hughes led all scorers in the series and posted her 11th multiple point game of the season.

In other Bulldog news, the team stays at number 7 in the latest USCHO Poll.

