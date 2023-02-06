Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin.

While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back with us, so we are like, why not an indoor playground. I have literally talked about it as a kid growing up with these cold winters, so we just went for it, we went for it we knew our kids loved it, we knew our nieces and nephews loved it,” said Fun Land Owner Desiree Hughes.

Superior’s first indoor playground is already a hit. After 6 months of prep… opening day on January 14th brought in 200 kids

Fun Land has a lot to offer in its 6,800 square feet of joy.

The main attraction seems to be the large trampoline. But the playground set with three slides is a close second.

“When it came down to the playground equipment we did a lot of searching, we did a lot of research on what kids would like, obviously talking to family seeing what they enjoyed at the park, what was there favorite thing,” said Hughes.

There is even a sensory room, mini basketball hoops, and arcade games. Two party rooms are available for reservations, but don’t forgot to stop by the gift shop.

Daily passes are 12 dollars per child, and adults are free with admission of a minor. There is also monthly memberships available.

“I hope to show and to be that role model for these kids. If Desiree can do, I can do it. Just dream and keep doing it, just do it, go for it, take that risk,” said Hughes.

Fun Land plans on being open 365 days a year, even holidays and weekends from 11 to 7.

Desiree hopes they can get new equipment in the future, and even hinted at a splash pad.