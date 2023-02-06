New Exhibit Opens at Great Lakes Aquarium.

DULUTH, Minn.– The well-loved American crow named Freeway is getting used to his new enclosure at the Great Lakes Aquarium after being out of sight for more than a year as his new home was being built.

The newly constructed exhibit Wild Neighbors opened Saturday.

And it is home to three non-releasable animals who would be neighbors in the wild.

Freeways enclosure is located on the second level and was built to resemble the backyard of a home.

One of his new neighbors is Sunny, a chipmunk who lost his right eye during a run in with a dog, he was eventually re-homed to the aquarium.

Then there’s Squirtle, the albino turtle who hatched in 2013 and he loves swimming in the water.

The aquarium is open every day from 10 AM to 6 PM.