Newscast Producer and Assignment Desk Manager – Full Time

Are you passionate about News, and want to be in the middle of the News gathering process? KQDS FOX 21 TV in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for you.

This person will play a major role in helping to shape our daily newscasts. As a News Producer, you will help in choosing and writing stories, and help determine the content of our newscasts.

You will help find stories and information, assist reporters with their assignments, and help with research and setting up interviews. You will be writing stories for both broadcast and web/social media, and should be comfortable multi-tasking under deadline.

The right candidate has solid writing, computer and telephone skills. The right candidate must also be able to work well with others, and know how to have fun while working hard in an exciting and important profession.

Email resume/cover letter/application materials to: sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC