Prep Hockey: After Quiet 1st Period, Duluth East Boys Hold Off C-E-C 6-4

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team would complete the season sweep over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday, 6 to 4.

Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson would each have two goals in the victory.

Duluth East (15-6-1) will next host Champlin Park on Tuesday.

C-E-C (13-8-1) will play at Superior on Thursday.