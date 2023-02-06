Scholastica’s Carsen Richels Earns MIAC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

The Saints have two series remaining in the regular season. Their final home regular season series is this weekend when they take on Saint Mary's.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team claimed a spot in the MIAC playoffs after their sweep of Bethel this past weekend.

A big reason they were able to accomplish that had to be the play of junior forward Carsen Richels.

Richels picked up MIAC offensive player of the week honors today after posting a four goal weekend.

Two goals and an assist on Friday, followed up with a two goal performance on Saturday to help the Saints improve to 11-0-1 in the MIAC standings.

Game one is Friday at 7.