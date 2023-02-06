Superior Boys Hockey Seeded 3rd in WIAA Playoffs

Superior earned the 3 seed and will take on Barron on February 14th.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 2023 WIAA boys hockey tournament playoff seedings were announced over the weekend.

On the boys side, the Superior Spartans will have the hometown fans behind them in their first round game.

The Spartans are 11-10 so far this season and have one remaining regular season game. That being against Cloquet- Esko-Carlton this upcoming Thursday.