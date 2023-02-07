2 Seriously Injured In Stabbing, Virginia Man Arrested

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Virginia Police are investigating after a man stabbed two people who were seriously injured Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia.

The Virginia Police say a 59-year-old woman and 52-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed with a knife by a 63-year-old man.

The 63-year-old suspect was arrested just a few blocks away and was taken to the Virginia Jail on pending charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Threats of Violence Intent to Terrorize.

The police say everyone involved knew each other and allegedly got into an argument prior to the stabbing. The victims were brought to a local ER for treatment.