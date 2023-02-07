Coffee Conversation: 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol

DULUTH, Minn. — The 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9, in Saint Paul.

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Daniel Fanning joined FOX21 on the morning show on Tuesday to talk about the top priorities at hand.

The 2023 legislative priorities of the chamber include: housing, economic development, childcare, workforce development, support for the 148th Fighter Wing, and key projects for the City of Duluth and St. Louis County.

Minnesota’s historic budget surplus is projected to be around $17.6 billion.

Meanwhile, there are many new legislators at the state capitol, including in Northeastern Minnesota.

Both contributing to the importance of this years capitol days, according to the chamber.

Over 500 community members from northeastern minnesota will attend the two-day event in Saint Paul.