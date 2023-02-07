Dr. Joan M. Prince Appointed To University of Wisconsin System Board Of Regents

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin is welcoming a new member to its board of regents.

Governor Tony Evers is appointing Dr. Joan M. Prince as a regent after Tracey Klein resigned last year. Prince has 4 degrees from UW-Milwaukee.

A press release says that Prince “was the first African American to hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in clinical laboratory medicine with a specialty in flow cytometry and hematology and a doctorate in medical science education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.”

She was also appointed by former President Obama to a role in the United Nations and has also served as a Vice Chancellor and Assocaite Professor during her academic career.