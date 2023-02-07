Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday.

A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it.

Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system that allows for a contact-free payment from entry to exit.

The new system offers updated technology with touchless, mobile, and pre-payment options. And if you experience any issues live support staff can help you virtually.