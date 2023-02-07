Prep Basketball: Grand Rapids Girls Extend Win Streak to 20 with Road Victory at Duluth East

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their 20th win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Duluth East 68 to 45.

The victory also extends their win streak to 20 games.

The Thunderhawks were led by Taryn Hamling, who had 30 points in the contest.

Jessika Lofstrom would follow that up with 15 points.

Grand Rapids (20-2) will next play at Hermantown on Thursday.

Duluth East (12-9) will look to bounce back against St. Francis at home on Friday.