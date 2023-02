Prep Hockey: Duluth Marshall Girls Advance to Section 7A Semifinals

The Hilltoppers will next play Moose Lake Area in the semifinals on Saturday in Cloquet.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team is onto the section 7A semifinals after defeating North Shore 10 to 1 in the quarterfinals.

The Hilltoppers will next play Moose Lake Area in the semifinals on Saturday in Cloquet at 4 PM.

In the other semifinal it will be Proctor/Hermantown facing Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 2 PM.