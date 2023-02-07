Robot Team Gears Up for State Competition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors Robotics team is gearing up for the big State Competition happening this weekend.

Team ‘Robo Dweebs’ as they call themselves, is a first Lego league, meaning they build robots out of Legos. They’ve been working on their robots since August, with focus on design, programming and project.

One of the goals of the project is to create a robot that can come up with a real-world solution for a real-world problem.

“{At the beginning of the season we picked out five different base model robots. We narrowed it down to three which we actually ended up building. We voted on those three, what one we wanted to carry on, kind of merged ideas, then we built two of those,” Robotics Team 3rd Year, Erik Gischia says.

The team built two robots that will be presented to judges at competition.

“We kind of get an idea in our head and I like to draw it out, some people don’t. And I start building it until I kind of get a rough draft, kind of what they like of what they’re going to do, and they just kind of build off of it to improve it to how we need it to be,” Robotics Team 2nd Year, Lilly Johansen says.

The state championship will be happening in St. Paul on Sunday.