UMD’s Brent Laing Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Laing is the first Bulldog ever to be invited to the combine. He also just recently played in the East/West Shrine Bowl last week in Las Vegas.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD offensive lineman Brent Laing will get another look from NFL scouts.

Laing has received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine is held from February 27th through March 6th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Laing will take part in the four day camp to showcase his talents in front of all 32 teams.

