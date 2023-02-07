UW-Superior Men’s Hoops Jostling for Top Spot in UMAC as Season Nears End

UWS will hit the road this upcoming weekend to face North Central and Northwestern.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s basketball team is withing grasp of achieving something they have never done before.

And that’s win a UMAC regular season or conference tournament title.

Coming into their final four games of the season, the Yellowjackets trail Bethany Lutheran by two games in the standings.

However, the Vikings do hold the head to head tiebreaker as they took both meetings this season.

Regardless of what happens in the last four games, UWS is going to stick to their game and then let the rest of the dominoes fall.

“It’s kind of a one game at a time thing. The playoffs are still up for anybody. Our conference is still five teams that can get in there. So right now it’s just one game at a time, just win the next game, that’s what we’re looking forward to. It’d be a great feeling, that’s the number one goal coming into the year. To win the conference tournament and just to see the kind of celebration we’d have when we win it so can’t wait for it,” said junior guard J’Vaun Walker.

But the Yellowjackets know it won’t be an easy task getting there.

“I think it’s just keeping our identity, our defensive identity. We play defense hard every game and that’s been the reason why we’re winning games. It’ll come on the offensive end. We have five guys on the floor at all time that can score the basketball. So, just keeping our identity and just being us,” added senior forward Josef Fahrenholtz.

