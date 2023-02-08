Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Students’ Present “I Hate Valentine’s Day” Production

DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you love or hate Valentine’s Day, you’ll find comedic relief at Denfeld High School’s short production, “I hate Valentine’s Day,” this February.

Cast members Madeline Juntunen and Reggie Frederick joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of the show’s debut.

“I Hate Valentine’s Day” will take place Feb. 10 at the Denfeld Auditorium, 7:00 pm.

It’s a 35-minute performance and free of cost.