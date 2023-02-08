Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race

DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational.

Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.

Participants in the race have the option to do a 350-mile stretch or 1000 and can either bike, run, or ski. Gruhn last participated in the race seven years ago, doing the 350. This year she will be attempting one thousand miles.

“There’s a great crowd here tonight. You know they’re friends from Duluth, some are bikers, some are longtime friends. Others are members of the community, friends as far away as the Twin Cities and North of Silver Bay have come down for the event and it’s just so nice to have the support of all of them,” Duluth Cyclist, Leah Gruhn says.

The Iditarod Trail Invitational will kick off on February 26th. Gruhn expects it will take her about three weeks to complete.