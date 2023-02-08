Grand Rapids Woman Dead After Apartment Fire Takes Her Life

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after an early morning fire in a 12-unit Grand Rapids apartment building took her life.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the structure fire occurred at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday at the 1400 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from one unit on the main floor, and after searching found one person in the living room.

The Fire Department says lifesaving efforts were performed and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

There were no other injuries that occurred. The State Fire Marshall is assisting with the investigation as the cause is unknown.

The name of the victim is pending due to notification of the family.