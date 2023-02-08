Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case

COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted.

Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

In July of 2020, the remains of Richard Balsimo Jr., 34, of St. Paul, were found in 5-gallon buckets in Lake Superior by private investigators off the shore of Grand Portage.

Officials said Balsimo died of gunshot wounds during an argument in a vehicle in the Twin Cities.

The accused shooter is 36-year-old Jacob Johnson of Superior. He is awaiting a trial in July for murder, according to the paper.

Court documents said Johnson cut up the body with the help of West before dumping the remains in the lake.