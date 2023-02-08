MnDOT’s ‘Name A Snowplow’ Winners Announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official.
After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:
- Blizzo – Metro District with 14,935 votes
- Clearopathra – District 1 with 12,729 votes
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 with 10,901 votes
- Better Call Salt – District 3 with 12,112 votes
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 with 10,397 votes
- Scoop! There it is – District 6 with 10,728 votes
- Han Snowlo – District 7 with 11,361 votes
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 with 15,248 votes
Minnesota’s Swifties nearly cracked the top eight with “Taylor Drift,” but with 9,921 votes they were 476 votes short. Unclear if Ticketmaster is to blame for that.