MnDOT’s ‘Name A Snowplow’ Winners Announced

Site Staff,

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official.

After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:

  • Blizzo – Metro District with 14,935 votes
  • Clearopathra – District 1 with 12,729 votes
  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 with 10,901 votes
  • Better Call Salt – District 3 with 12,112 votes
  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 with 10,397 votes
  • Scoop! There it is – District 6 with 10,728 votes
  • Han Snowlo – District 7 with 11,361 votes
  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 with 15,248 votes

Minnesota’s Swifties nearly cracked the top eight with “Taylor Drift,” but with 9,921 votes they were 476 votes short. Unclear if Ticketmaster is to blame for that.

