Musical Bingo Fundraiser In Superior Supporting Local Artists

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday night people who love music and games came together in Superior for one big musical bingo fundraiser.

The Mackie Brothers performed live, and each ball drawn represented a number like usual, but that number was attached to a well-known song. The Mackie Brothers then played that tune, and everybody checked their bingo card for the name of the song, hoping to eventually get a Bingo.

Money raised go towards Siggy’s Musical Garden and its Superior Porchfest events during the summer, which supports artists and provides free music to the community.

“It’s fantastic, we’ve reached out to neighborhoods all throughout Superior. Our motto is kind of, “Bring neighbors together one song at a time” and we’ve been doing that. So, it’s been really great,” said Cheri Johnson Finkbeiner co-founder of Superior Porchfest and Siggy’s Musical Garden.

Fox 21’s very own Dan Hanger was Tuesday night’s bingo caller. Around 2-dozen Twin Ports businesses donated prizes for the winners.

Check out Superior Porchfest through this link here for upcoming free music events this summer.

Live interview: