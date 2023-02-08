Northern Star: Jobe Juenemann

DULUTH, Minn.- This past Saturday, Duluth East’s senior guard Jobe Juenemann, had a career day on his home court, finishing with 32 points in the Greyhounds dominating 81-68 win over Coon Rapids.

“Just feeling a little bit more comfortable, I mean it’s passed mid-season, really getting in the groove of working with everyone, shots are starting to fall. I think everyone is relaxing a little bit, ball is flowing a little bit more and it’s finding the guys that it needs to and the past few games it’s been me and I’ve been hitting the shots,” says Juenemann, “When I get open I hit those first couple shots and that’s where the confidence just immediately builds up and at that point it’s just hard to miss. Kind of feels like I can shoot it with my eyes closed and it still might go in.”

It didn’t happen over night. Juenemann says he spent countless hours on the court during the off season, perfecting his game. Which has led to some impressive numbers, averaging almost 24 points per game, nearly doubling his average from last year.

“Over the summer it’s been getting up a lot of shots. Putting in a lot of work. Just working out everyday, just making sure you’re putting some sort of work in, and I think that’s the biggest thing is the offseason is where the growth has really shown itself,” says Juenemann.

“He’s spent a lot of time in the gym and on his own, getting a lot of reps in, shooting the basketball which he’s done really really well this year. But on top of that, he’s become a heck of an athlete, where he can kind of run the floor really really hard, he’s a great slasher and he can jump out of the gym so, he’s had a great year but that’s a credit to him, he’s spent a lot of time on his own,” says Greyhounds head coach Rhett McDonald.

Jobe’s hard work has not gone unnoticed. He is one of just two Northlanders to land on this season’s Mr. Basketball of Minnesota’s watchlist.

“It means a whole lot. I was not expecting that at all. My coach sent it to me when I was at work and just said, ‘Super proud of you,’ and that text right there, I mean it just kind of made my day. Just a super cool moment. I knew that they were picking the nominations but I didn’t expect to find myself on that list so that’s just super cool,” says Juenemann.

This marks Juenemann’s last season suiting up in the black and red, but as he reflects on his time as a Greyhound, he says there are still memories to be made with this team, this season.

“Definitely this year. I think is where a lot of the memories are going to be made. Just because we have a great group of guys, everyone has each others back. The coaching staff is great. I mean this year we’re looking to go deep into sections, hopefully make a run at states and the memories are going to be there,” says Juenemann.

Duluth East will look to extend a four game win streak, as they’ll play host to section 7AAAA opponent Forest Lake, at home for a 7 PM tip off.