Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year.

Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.

Last year, they were given 45 days to sell everything in the store before being forced out. Unable to do that they had built a garage for storage housing much of the things you can now find in store like dolls, train sets, and coins.

“We looked for a long time to find a spot and this spot, it was perfect just for us. It’s a lot smaller, it’s a lot paired down but it’s fun. It’s not nearly the work it was at old town. We’ve had people knocking on our door here for many days, just many days,” Old Town Antiques and Books Owner, David Jouppi says.

The stores current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 to 5 PM. The owners intend to be open seven days a week in the near future.