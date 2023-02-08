One Man Dead After Snowmobile Crash In Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A man is dead after a snowmobile crash that happened in Pequot Lakes Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 a.m. they received a call of a snowmobile crash on Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along County Road 1 in Maple Township.

When they got on scene, authorities say they learned a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was snowmobiling when he was thrown from his sled and hit a power pole.

The man was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The crash remains under investigation.