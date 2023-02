Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”

Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49.

Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13.

