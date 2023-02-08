“Soup”er Bowl Sunday Preperations

DULUTH, Minn.– The Pilgrim Congregational Church is preparing for their second annual SOUPer bowl Sunday selling gourmet soups.

The event is in part with the Souper bowl of caring project which started in 1990.

Supporters ordered a total of more than 180 soups by the deadline last Sunday, which they will receive on Super Bowl Sunday.

5 different types of soup are available, including carrot, chicken chili, tomato, vegetable, and chicken and wild rice made by the Pilgrim Youth Group.

Each container of soup has 2 and a half cups and costs 10 dollars.

All profits will be going to the Damiano Center, which is Duluth’s largest emergency meal provider.

“I think it’s really cool to be so involved and to be helping out at the Damiano Center and we are ramping up how many orders we have this year so we will be able to make more of an impact,” said Pilgrim Youth Group member Annelies Schoolderman.

For people who can not make it to the church on Super Bowl Sunday, they’ll deliver out to a seven-mile radius.

There is also gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options available.