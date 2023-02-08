UMD Women’s Hockey to Salute Seniors in Final Regular Season Home Series

UMD will honor their 10 seniors on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- They may have already clinched home ice in the WCHA playoffs, but this weekend will mark the final regular season home series for the 7th ranked UMD women’s hockey team.

They’ll welcome in the 12th ranked Huskies of St. Cloud State.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their unbeaten mark against the Huskies as they took both games back in November.

Besides all the action, UMD will also show appreciation for their 10 seniors.

In her weekly presser, Head Coach Maura Crowell expressed how much this senior class means to her.

“They’re remarkable people and players and have done so much for me as a coach and this program. So take all the time to highlight their accolades and show the videos because they deserve it. It will be emotional postgame, we’re tempering our emotions leading up and we know we’re going to be home again after that so that dials it back. When I think about of what they’ve given and what they’ve brought to my life, it’s hard to put into words,” said Crowell.

One of the senior being saluted is Naomi Rogge. She says these last couple home games have made her reflect on her time at UMD.

“I always take in the moments that I had here. I knew it was always going to be a dream come true no matter if it was my freshman year and now my sixth year here, I always cherished everything that I had. It was honestly on Monday, we had workouts and Maggie looks at me and says it’s finally senior weekend. I was almost about to cry, like that’s crazy, it’s been a part of my life for so long and I’m so grateful for coach and the team bringing me in,” said Rogge.

Puck drop is set for 6 PM on Friday.