Ben Steeves Named to Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD freshman forward Ben Steeves has been named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List.

The award has been given annually to the top rookie in men’s NCAA Division 1 hockey since the 2006-07 season.

Steeves has had a season to remember so far for the Bulldogs. He’s scored 17 goals, and posted five assists for a total of 22 points. Which makes him the team’s leading goal scorer and point leader.

The winner will be announced in April during the Frozen Four.