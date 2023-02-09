Coast Guard Pauses Search For Missing Man Who Fell Ice Climbing Around Pictured Rocks

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. — The Coast Guard is pausing its search for an ice climber who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan.

The 31-year-old man fell off a cliff while ice climbing with a friend.

The Coast Guard and county rescue crews went out along with the National Park Service rangers as the search was held by air and by water.

The Coast Guard’s ice rescue team couldn’t launch because of the weather conditions.

It’s unclear if the Coast Guard plans to resume the search on Friday.

The Coast Guard has reminders for those who plan to do recreational activities around dangerously cold water.

They encourage wearing a life jacket and dressing for the water temperature, not the air temperature.

Keep what’s called a very high frequency (VHF) marine radio and personal locator beacon on you, but be mindful that the batteries can drain quickly in the cold.

Always let someone know where you’re headed and when you plan to be back, and use the buddy system.

They add that people should remember that even with the best safety equipment, these activities are still risky.