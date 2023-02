Coffee Conversation: Roses and Rosé Valentine’s Day Dinner at New London Cafe

DULUTH, Minn. — New London Café presents “Roses and Rosé” Valentine’s Day Dinner.

New London Café Owner John Jenkins and Chef Sarah Severson joined FOX21 on the morning to preview the romantic event.

Tickets include a four-course menu, four full pours to pair, a 2023 wooden keepsake, gratuity and live music from Gavin St. Clair.